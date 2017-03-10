The Choir of St Catharine’s College, CambridgeFormed 1473
The Choir of St Catharine’s College, Cambridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1473
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d77d1efd-0e4b-483c-bfb5-8a0a78734ccb
The Choir of St Catharine’s College, Cambridge Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
Magnificat (St Catharine's Service)
Sally Beamish
Magnificat (St Catharine's Service)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023vjwr.jpglink
Magnificat (St Catharine's Service)
Last played on
Back to artist