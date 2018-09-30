A.R. Kane (sometimes AR Kane or A.R.Kane) was a British musical duo formed in 1986 by Alex Ayuli and Rudy Tambala. Ayuli is believed to have coined "dream pop" to describe their sound in the late 1980s, which drew on diverse sources such as dub, psychedelia, free jazz, and house. After releasing two early EPs to critical acclaim, A.R. Kane topped the UK Independent Chart with their album 69 (1988), with second album "i" (1989) also a top 10 hit. They also released the surprise dance hit "Pump Up the Volume" in 1987 as part of the one-off collaboration MARRS.

The group broke up in 1994. Though their work fell into relative obscurity in subsequent years, they have been characterized by critics as among the most innovative and underrated groups of their era. In 2012, One Little Indian released Complete Singles Collection, which compiled the group's single and EP releases.