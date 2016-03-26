Edward MillerBritish composer. Born 30 October 1735. Died 12 September 1807
Edward Miller
1735-10-30
Edward Miller Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Miller (1731 or 1735 – 1807) was an English musician, composer and historian of Doncaster. He is most noted as the writer of the hymn tunes Rockingham and Galway.
