Haley Elizabeth Reinhart (born September 9, 1990) is an American singer, songwriter and voice actress from Wheeling, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. She first rose to prominence after placing third in the tenth season of American Idol. In July 2011, Reinhart signed a recording deal with Interscope Records. Her debut album Listen Up! was released on May 22, 2012, to critical acclaim and she subsequently became the first American Idol alumna to perform at Lollapalooza. After being dropped by Interscope Records following a change in the company's management in 2012, Reinhart expanded the agreement she had with her music publisher, ole, in 2014. Reinhart signed with ICM Partners in March 2016, in addition to her ongoing deal with ole.

Reinhart garnered widespread recognition in 2015 for performing and touring with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Her most notable collaboration with the band on a Jazz cover of Radiohead's "Creep" spent 58 consecutive weeks on Billboard's Jazz digital charts and received critical acclaim. In the same year, she gained additional notice when her cover of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love", which was used in a commercial for Extra Gum, became a viral sensation, peaked at number 16 on the US Adult Contemporary chart, and was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America on February 17, 2017. Reinhart won a Cannes Lion for Entertainment and a Clio Award for the song in 2016. Additionally, she made her voice acting debut as Bill Murphy in the Netflix animated comedy F Is for Family on December 18, 2015. She reprised the role as a main cast member in the series' second and third seasons.