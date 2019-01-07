Vienna PhilharmonicFormed 1842
1842
The Vienna Philharmonic (VPO; German: Wiener Philharmoniker), founded in 1842, is an orchestra considered to be one of the finest in the world.
The Vienna Philharmonic is based at the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria. Its members are selected from the orchestra of the Vienna State Opera. Selection involves a lengthy process, with each musician demonstrating his or her capability for a minimum of three years' performance for the opera and ballet. After this probationary period, the musician may request an application for a position in the orchestra from the Vienna Philharmonic's board.
- Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cd97n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06cd97n.jpg2018-06-29T09:07:00.000ZThe clarinet solo in the slow movement of Beethoven's 4th Symphony takes on new meaning.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06cd74l
Paul Lewis: how can life shape the way we hear music?
- Claire Booth: is the scherzo from Bruckner's 8th Symphony in 3/4 or 6/8?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06429jj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06429jj.jpg2018-04-12T09:24:00.000ZIn this recording the three against two is effortlessly conducted by Boulez.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06426xh
Claire Booth: is the scherzo from Bruckner's 8th Symphony in 3/4 or 6/8?
- Brahms: Variations on the St Anthony Chorale, Op 56a – excerpt (Prom 74)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fl4m8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fl4m8.jpg2017-09-09T10:29:00.000ZBrahms's Variations transform Haydn's chorale tune into a graceful sicilienne and a swaying, syncopated dance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fl3xp
Brahms: Variations on the St Anthony Chorale, Op 56a – excerpt (Prom 74)
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
Johann Strauss II
Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op 325
The Opera Ball: Overture
Richard Heuberger
The Opera Ball: Overture
The Consecration of the House, Op 124 (Overture)
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Consecration of the House, Op 124 (Overture)
Radetzky-Marsch op.228.
Johann Strauss II
Radetzky-Marsch op.228.
An der schonen blauen Donau, On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltz op.325
Johann Strauss II
An der schonen blauen Donau, On the Beautiful Blue Danube Waltz op.325
Im Sturmschritt, (At the Double Quick), polka schnell,op.348
Johann Strauss II
Im Sturmschritt, (At the Double Quick), polka schnell,op.348
Spharenklange Walzer Music of the Spheres Waltz, op.235
Josef Strauss
Spharenklange Walzer Music of the Spheres Waltz, op.235
Lob der Frauen, In Praise of Women, Polka mazur, op.315
Johann Strauss II
Lob der Frauen, In Praise of Women, Polka mazur, op.315
Entr'acte Valse Entr'act Waltz
Joseph Hellmesberger, Jr.
Entr'acte Valse Entr'act Waltz
Egytischer Marsch (Egyptian March) op.335
Johann Strauss II
Egytischer Marsch (Egyptian March) op.335
Csardas from the opera Ritter Pasman
Johann Strauss II
Csardas from the opera Ritter Pasman
Eva-Walzer (Eva Waltz) from Ritter Pasman
Johann Strauss II
Eva-Walzer (Eva Waltz) from Ritter Pasman
Opern-Soiree, Polka Francaise op.162
Eduard Strauss
Opern-Soiree, Polka Francaise op.162
Di Bajadere (The Bayadere), polka schnell op.351
Johann Strauss II
Di Bajadere (The Bayadere), polka schnell op.351
Kunsterlleben (Artist's Life), waltz, op.316
Johann Strauss II
Kunsterlleben (Artist's Life), waltz, op.316
Die Tanzerin (The Dancer), polka Francaise, op.227
Johann Strauss II
Die Tanzerin (The Dancer), polka Francaise, op.227
Overture Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron)
Johann Strauss II
Overture Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron)
Mit Extrapost, Polka schnell Op.259
Eduard Strauss
Mit Extrapost, Polka schnell Op.259
Nordseebilder Waltz er (North Sea Waltz)
Johann Strauss II
Nordseebilder Waltz er (North Sea Waltz)
Express/ Polka schnell op.311
Johann Strauss II
Express/ Polka schnell op.311
Elfenreigen (Dance of the Elves)
Joseph Hellmesberger, Jr.
Elfenreigen (Dance of the Elves)
Transactions Waltz
Josef Strauss
Transactions Waltz
Schönfeld-March, op. 422
Carl Michael Ziehrer
Schönfeld-March, op. 422
Acceleration Waltz, Op 234
Johann Strauss II
Acceleration Waltz, Op 234
Selig wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
Richard Wagner
Selig wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
Magic Flute - Bald Prangt, den Morgen zu verkunden
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Magic Flute - Bald Prangt, den Morgen zu verkunden
Dawn over the Moscow River (Khovanshchina)
Modest Mussorgsky
Dawn over the Moscow River (Khovanshchina)
Morgenblätter Waltz, Op 279
Johann Strauss II
Morgenblätter Waltz, Op 279
The Hebrides, Op 26
Felix Mendelssohn
The Hebrides, Op 26
Symphony No 8 in B minor, D 759, 'Unfinished' (1st mvt)
Franz Schubert
Symphony No 8 in B minor, D 759, 'Unfinished' (1st mvt)
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Overture in C major, Op 115, 'Zur Namensfeier'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Overture in C major, Op 115, 'Zur Namensfeier'
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Alban Berg
Seven Early Songs: The Nightingale
Entr'acte in B fjat major (Rosamunde, D 797)
Franz Schubert
Entr'acte in B fjat major (Rosamunde, D 797)
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Hölle Rache (The Magic Flute)
Piano Concerto No 26 in D major, K 537, 'Coronation' (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 26 in D major, K 537, 'Coronation' (2nd mvt)
Kaiser-Walzer, Op 437
Johann Strauss II
Kaiser-Walzer, Op 437
Symphony No.7 in A major Op.92 - Finale 'Allegro con brio'
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No.7 in A major Op.92 - Finale 'Allegro con brio'
O terra, addio (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
O terra, addio (Aida)
Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia (Spartacus)
Aram Khachaturian
Adagio of Spartacus and Phrygia (Spartacus)
Salome, Op 54, TrV 215, Scene 4: Tanz für mich, Salome
Richard Strauss
Salome, Op 54, TrV 215, Scene 4: Tanz für mich, Salome
Ballet; Grand March (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Ballet; Grand March (Aida)
Mephisto Waltz No 1 for orchestra
Franz Liszt
Mephisto Waltz No 1 for orchestra
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
Alban Berg
Act II: Scene 5: Guardroom In The Barracks. Oh oh Andres! Andres! Ich kann nicht schlafen
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 7 in A major, Op 92 (1st mvt)
Symphonie Nr. 5 c-moll op.67 - 4. Allegro
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphonie Nr. 5 c-moll op.67 - 4. Allegro
Gayane - Suite No. 1
Vienna Philharmonic
Gayane - Suite No. 1
Die Nacht, Op 10, No 3
Richard Strauss
Die Nacht, Op 10, No 3
On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Op.314
Johann Strauss II
On the Beautiful Blue Danube, Op.314
Khovanshchina: Prelude (Dawn over the Moscow River)
Modest Mussorgsky
Khovanshchina: Prelude (Dawn over the Moscow River)
Proms 2017: Prom 74: Vienna Philharmonic – Brahms, Mozart and Beethoven
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-08T16:08:07
8
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 74: Vienna Philharmonic – Brahms, Mozart and Beethoven
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 72: Vienna Philharmonic – Mahler’s Sixth Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-07T16:08:07
7
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 72: Vienna Philharmonic – Mahler’s Sixth Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 75: Elgar – The Dream of Gerontius
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-11T16:08:07
11
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 75: Elgar – The Dream of Gerontius
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 73: Vienna Philharmonic
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-10T16:08:07
10
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 73: Vienna Philharmonic
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 74: Vienna Philharmonic
Royal Albert Hall
2013-09-06T16:08:07
6
Sep
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 74: Vienna Philharmonic
Royal Albert Hall
