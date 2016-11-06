Hope Lies WithinFormed 2004
Hope Lies Within
2004
Hope Lies Within Biography (Wikipedia)
Hope Lies Within is an American Progressive Metal band from Springfield, Massachusetts, formed in 2004. Hope Lies Within's current lineup consists of vocalist Uriah Rodriguez, bassist Marco Bonilla,guitarist Daniel Nawskon, and drummer Steven Padla. The band has released one studio EP entitled The Silent City and one Full Length Album entitled "Hope Lies Within".
