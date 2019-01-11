Oliver SchroerBorn 18 June 1956. Died 3 July 2008
Oliver Schroer (June 18, 1956 – July 3, 2008) was a Canadian fiddler, composer, and music producer.
Joy Has Arrived / Suspenders Of Hope
Nuala Kennedy
The Dark lantern
Oliver Schroer & Nuala Kennedy
Enthralled
Oliver Schroer & Nuala Kennedy
Big Pond Oystercatcher
Nuala Kennedy
Horseshoes & Rainbows
Oliver Schroer
The Tears Of Mary
Oliver Schroer
Astroga, Afternoon Bells
Oliver Schroer
If Geese Could Sing
Oliver Schroer
Far Away By the Sea / Lady Diane Laundy / Seanaghan Kennedy
Oliver Schroer
Laughing In Her Sleep
Oliver Schroer
Victory Of Love
Oliver Schroer
Toby's Reel/The Job
Oliver Schroer
The Green Lady
Nuala Kennedy
FLOWERS (feat. Oliver Schroer)
Nuala Kennedy
Jump Up/Ghost Dance
Oliver Schroer
Big Pond Oystercatcher
Nuala Kennedy
Ultreia
Oliver Schroer
Bright Eyes
Oliver Schroer
Ansgar's Jig/Kari's Jig
Oliver Schroer
The Green Lady
Oliver Schroer
Ojnab
Oliver Schroer
