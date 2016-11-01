Kerrie BiddellBorn 8 February 1947. Died 5 September 2014
Kerrie Biddell
1947-02-08
Kerrie Biddell Biography (Wikipedia)
Kerrie Agnes Biddell (8 February 1947 – 5 September 2014) was an Australian jazz and session singer, as well as a pianist and vocal teacher.
Theme from Sons and Daughters
DON BATTYE, Peter Pine, Kerrie Biddell & Mick Leyton
Theme from Sons and Daughters
Theme from Sons and Daughters
Sons And Daughters
Mick Leyton & Kerrie Biddell
Sons And Daughters
Sons And Daughters
Silly Galloot
Kerrie Biddell
Silly Galloot
Silly Galloot
Theme from Sons and Daughters
Kerrie Biddell
Theme from Sons and Daughters
Theme from Sons and Daughters
