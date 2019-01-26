Andrae Hugh Sutherland (born 19 July 1988), known professionally as Popcaan, is a Jamaican dancehall artist, singer and songwriter from the parish of St. Thomas.

In 2008, Andrae joined Vybz Kartel's Gaza Music Empire. In 2010, he released his breakthrough international hit "Clarks" with Kartel, an ode to the popular shoe brand.

In 2014, Popcaan signed with Mixpak Records and released his debut studio album, Where We Come From. Popcaans international singles include "Only Man She Want" (2011), "Everything Nice" (2014), "Ova Dweet" (2016), "El Chapo" (2017), and "Family" (2017).

Popcaan has collaborated with a number of international artists, most notably Drake, Jamie xx, Pusha T, Giggs, Matoma, Wale and Gorillaz.

His second album for Mixpak Records, entitled Forever, was released on 20 July 2018.