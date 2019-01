The group was formed by Frans Brüggen in 1972 and consisted of Brüggen, Kees Boeke and Walter van Hauwe with the intent to perform avant-garde work for the recorder.[not in citation given] They were involved in the Dutch counterculture movement, which resulted in some unusual performances:[citation needed]

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia