Clifford ThorntonBorn 6 September 1939. Died 25 November 1989
Clifford Thornton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d761ac5f-8457-4d94-8571-cebcf6691e97
Clifford Thornton Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Edward Thornton III (September 6, 1936 – November 25, 1989) was an American jazz trumpeter, trombonist, activist, and educator. He played free jazz and avant-garde jazz in the 1960s and '70s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clifford Thornton Tracks
Sort by
Huey Is Free
Clifford Thornton
Huey Is Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Huey Is Free
Last played on
Clifford Thornton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist