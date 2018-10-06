Vijay Benedict is an Indian Bollywood playback singer who provided playback for over 35 Bollywood films in the 1980s and early 1990s. He made his debut as a singer for the hit 1982 film Disco Dancer singing the popular title song "I Am a Disco Dancer" for actor Mithun Chakraborty. The film's director was Babbar Subhash and music director was Bappi Lahiri. He was frequently used as the playback singer for films starring Mithun Chakraborty which were directed by Babbar Subhash and music by Bappi Lahiri. He also worked with other music directors like Laxmikant Pyarelal, Anand-Milind and Nadeem-Shravan and sang for other actors like Govinda, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan. He has sung duets with female singers like Alisha Chinai, Asha Bhosle, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Parvati Khan, and male singers like Amit Kumar and Kumar Sanu.

In 1991 he took a break from playback singing for Bollywood films after death of his brother in Germany. He then devoted himself to also singing for his Christian faith and is now a film singer and also sings Gospel Songs.