Omara "Bombino" Moctar (in Tifinagh ⴱⵓⵎⴱⵉⵏⵓ; b. 1980) is a Nigerien singer-songwriter and guitarist. His music is sung in Tamasheq and often address geopolitical concerns in Turag. He is also a lead member of Group Bombino. Bombino is the subject of the documentary film Agadez, the Music and the Rebellion.