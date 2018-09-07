BombinoOmara "Bombino" Moctar. Born 1 January 1980
Bombino
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n32rz.jpg
1980-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7613e57-4383-454a-8b26-b1e7c28cb740
Bombino Biography (Wikipedia)
Omara "Bombino" Moctar (in Tifinagh ⴱⵓⵎⴱⵉⵏⵓ; b. 1980) is a Nigerien singer-songwriter and guitarist. His music is sung in Tamasheq and often address geopolitical concerns in Turag. He is also a lead member of Group Bombino. Bombino is the subject of the documentary film Agadez, the Music and the Rebellion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bombino Performances & Interviews
- When Tuareg rhythms meet reggae beatshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xn8n6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xn8n6.jpg2016-06-08T08:59:00.000ZWatch Bombino share how he finds inspiration from two different cultureshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xn8pc
When Tuareg rhythms meet reggae beats
Bombino Tracks
Sort by
Deran Deran Alkheir (Well Wishes)
Bombino
Deran Deran Alkheir (Well Wishes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Deran Deran Alkheir (Well Wishes)
Last played on
Deran Deran Alkheir
Bombino
Deran Deran Alkheir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Deran Deran Alkheir
Last played on
Oulhin (My Heart Burns)
Bombino
Oulhin (My Heart Burns)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Tar Hani (My Love) (Mixtape)
Bombino
Tar Hani (My Love) (Mixtape)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Tar Hani (My Love) (Mixtape)
Last played on
Tamiditine
Bombino
Tamiditine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Tamiditine
Last played on
Imuhar
Bombino
Imuhar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imuhar
Performer
Last played on
Timidwa
Bombino
Timidwa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Timidwa
Last played on
Timtar (Memories)
Bombino
Timtar (Memories)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Timtar (Memories)
Last played on
Tamiditine Tarhanam
Bombino
Tamiditine Tarhanam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Tamiditine Tarhanam
Last played on
Inar
Bombino
Inar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Inar
Last played on
Her Tenere
Bombino
Her Tenere
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Her Tenere
Iwaranagh
Bombino
Iwaranagh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Iwaranagh
Akhar Zaman
Bombino
Akhar Zaman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Akhar Zaman
Inar (If You Know The Degree Of My Love For You)
Bombino
Inar (If You Know The Degree Of My Love For You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Akhar Zaman (This Moment)
Bombino
Akhar Zaman (This Moment)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Akhar Zaman (This Moment)
Last played on
Igmayagh Dum
Bombino
Igmayagh Dum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Igmayagh Dum
Last played on
Timtar
Bombino
Timtar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Timtar
Last played on
Iwaranagh (We Must)
Bombino
Iwaranagh (We Must)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Iwaranagh (We Must)
Last played on
Tamiditine Tarhanam (My Love, I Tell You)
Bombino
Tamiditine Tarhanam (My Love, I Tell You)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Tamiditine Tarhanam (My Love, I Tell You)
Last played on
Zigzan
Bombino
Zigzan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Zigzan
Last played on
Iyat Dounia Ayesahen (Another Life)
Bombino
Iyat Dounia Ayesahen (Another Life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Iyat Dounia Ayesahen (Another Life)
Last played on
Azamane Tilade
Bombino
Azamane Tilade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Azamane Tilade
Last played on
Niamey Jam
Bombino
Niamey Jam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Niamey Jam
Last played on
Aman
Bombino
Aman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Aman
Last played on
Adinat
Bombino
Adinat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Adinat
Last played on
Imidiwan
Bombino
Imidiwan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n32rz.jpglink
Imidiwan
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bombino
Bombino Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist