Belle Stewart. Singer of Scottish and Irish folk songs, 1906-1997. Born 18 July 1906. Died 4 September 1997
Belle Stewart
1906-07-18
Belle Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Belle Stewart (18 July 1906 – 4 September 1997) became known as a Scottish traditional singer.
The general public knew little about Belle Stewart until 2006, when her daughter, Sheila Stewart, wrote the biography Queen Amang the Heather: the Life of Belle Stewart. Sheila Stewart corrects the frequently cited birthdate 17 July to the 18th.
Belle Stewart Tracks
The Berryfields O Blair
Belle Stewart
The Berryfields O Blair
The Berryfields O Blair
Queen Among The Heather
Belle Stewart
Queen Among The Heather
Queen Among The Heather
Leezie Lindsay
Belle Stewart
Leezie Lindsay
Leezie Lindsay
The Bonnie House of Airlie
Belle Stewart
The Bonnie House of Airlie
The Bonnie House of Airlie
