The Little Flames were an indie rock band from Hoylake, England. The band consisted of Eva Petersen (Vocals), Greg Mighall (Drums), Joe Edwards (Bass), Miles Kane (Guitar) and Mat Gregory (Guitar). Their music can best be described as indie rock with some 1960s inspiration, slightly similar to The Coral. Fans of the band include Arctic Monkeys, who could be seen wearing Little Flames T-shirts at concerts at the Astoria in London. The band has played shows with bands such as the Arctic Monkeys, The Coral, The Dead 60s and The Zutons.

The band's song "Put Your Dukes Up John" was covered by the Arctic Monkeys for the B-side of their single, "Leave Before the Lights Come On".