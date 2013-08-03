The Little FlamesFormed 2004. Disbanded 2007
The Little Flames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d75f97e2-ed2e-4909-ab65-535f13446f86
The Little Flames Biography (Wikipedia)
The Little Flames were an indie rock band from Hoylake, England. The band consisted of Eva Petersen (Vocals), Greg Mighall (Drums), Joe Edwards (Bass), Miles Kane (Guitar) and Mat Gregory (Guitar). Their music can best be described as indie rock with some 1960s inspiration, slightly similar to The Coral. Fans of the band include Arctic Monkeys, who could be seen wearing Little Flames T-shirts at concerts at the Astoria in London. The band has played shows with bands such as the Arctic Monkeys, The Coral, The Dead 60s and The Zutons.
The band's song "Put Your Dukes Up John" was covered by the Arctic Monkeys for the B-side of their single, "Leave Before the Lights Come On".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Little Flames Tracks
Sort by
Put Your Dukes Up John
The Little Flames
Put Your Dukes Up John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put Your Dukes Up John
Last played on
The Little Flames Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist