Gemma CravenBorn 1 June 1950
Gemma Craven
1950-06-01
Gemma Craven Biography (Wikipedia)
Gemma Craven (born Rita Gemma Gabriel; 1 June 1950) is an Irish actress. She is best known for her role as Joan Parker, the frigid wife of Arthur (Bob Hoskins), in the BBC TV drama Pennies From Heaven (1978).
Gemma Craven Tracks
Honey Bun
Gemma Craven
Honey Bun
Honey Bun
I Still Believe In Love
Gemma Craven
I Still Believe In Love
I Still Believe In Love
Suddenly It Happens
Annette Crosbie & Gemma Craven
Suddenly It Happens
Suddenly It Happens
Right
Gemma Craven
Right
Right
I Can't Forget The Melody
Gemma Craven
I Can't Forget The Melody
I Can't Forget The Melody
They're Playing My Song (Hers)
Gemma Craven
They're Playing My Song (Hers)
They're Playing My Song (Hers)
The One Who Isn't There
Gemma Craven
The One Who Isn't There
The One Who Isn't There
Gemma Craven Links
