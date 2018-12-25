Hannah StoneHarpist. Born 27 April 1987
Hannah Stone
1987-04-27
Hannah Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Hannah Stone (born 27 April 1987) is a professional Welsh harpist. Since 2007 she has performed internationally and won a number of prizes, and from 2011 to 2015 was Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales.
Hannah Stone Tracks
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn
Traditional Welsh & Hannah Stone
Ymadawiad Arthur / Ymdaith Y Brenin
Bryn Terfel
Hiraeth Am Leusa Lân
Bryn Terfel
Hen Fenyw Fach
Bryn Terfel
Yn Y Gwydd
Bryn Terfel
Deryn Y Bwn
Bryn Terfel
Pa Le Mae Nghariad I
Bryn Terfel
Baled Boddi Cwch Enlli
Bryn Terfel
Cân Y Melinydd
Bryn Terfel
The Foggy Dew
Bryn Terfel
The Sally Gardens
Bryn Terfel
Santa Fe Suite - Landscape
Hannah Stone
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2015-16: The Bells
St David's Hall, Cardiff
3
Oct
2015
St David's Hall 2015-16: The Bells
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
St David's Hall 2014-15: St David's Day Gala
St David's Hall, Cardiff
1
Mar
2015
St David's Hall 2014-15: St David's Day Gala
16:00
St David's Hall, Cardiff
