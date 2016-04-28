Mobb Deep was an American hip hop duo from New York City, New York. The group consisted of Havoc and Prodigy, and were a hardcore East Coast hip hop group. They were known for their dark, hardcore delivery as exemplified in "Shook Ones (Part II)." Mobb Deep became one of the most successful rap duos in hip hop, having sold over 3 million records.

Three of their notable albums were The Infamous (1995), Hell on Earth (1996) and Murda Muzik (1999). The group briefly disbanded in 2012 but later reunited in 2013. Prodigy died on June 20, 2017.