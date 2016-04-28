Mobb DeepQB hip hop duo Prodigy & Havoc. Formed 1993. Disbanded 20 June 2017
Mobb Deep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqldm.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d75d1f08-bbb8-4eae-9877-399ca9121197
Mobb Deep Biography (Wikipedia)
Mobb Deep was an American hip hop duo from New York City, New York. The group consisted of Havoc and Prodigy, and were a hardcore East Coast hip hop group. They were known for their dark, hardcore delivery as exemplified in "Shook Ones (Part II)." Mobb Deep became one of the most successful rap duos in hip hop, having sold over 3 million records.
Three of their notable albums were The Infamous (1995), Hell on Earth (1996) and Murda Muzik (1999). The group briefly disbanded in 2012 but later reunited in 2013. Prodigy died on June 20, 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mobb Deep Tracks
Sort by
Put 'Em In Their Place
Mobb Deep
Put 'Em In Their Place
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Put 'Em In Their Place
Last played on
Shook Ones Pt II
Mobb Deep
Shook Ones Pt II
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01kb7sr.jpglink
Shook Ones Pt II
Last played on
Quiet Storm
Mobb Deep
Quiet Storm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Quiet Storm
Last played on
Outta Control (Intrumental) (feat. Mobb Deep)
50 Cent
Outta Control (Intrumental) (feat. Mobb Deep)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvk.jpglink
Outta Control (Intrumental) (feat. Mobb Deep)
Last played on
Quiet Storm
Mob Deep
Quiet Storm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quiet Storm
Performer
Survival of the Fittest
Mob Deep
Survival of the Fittest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Survival of the Fittest
Performer
Still Shinin'
Mob Deep
Still Shinin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Still Shinin'
Performer
Shook Ones Pt.II
Mob Deep
Shook Ones Pt.II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shook Ones Pt.II
Performer
Shook Ones Pt.I
Mob Deep
Shook Ones Pt.I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shook Ones Pt.I
Performer
Hell On Earth
Mob Deep
Hell On Earth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hell On Earth
Performer
The Jump Off (Remix) (feat. Mr. Cheeks & Mobb Deep)
Lil’ Kim
The Jump Off (Remix) (feat. Mr. Cheeks & Mobb Deep)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk2g.jpglink
The Jump Off (Remix) (feat. Mr. Cheeks & Mobb Deep)
Last played on
Shock Ones PT 2
Mobb Deep
Shock Ones PT 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Shock Ones PT 2
Last played on
Outta Control (Remix) (feat. Mobb Deep)
50 Cent
Outta Control (Remix) (feat. Mobb Deep)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvk.jpglink
Outta Control (Remix) (feat. Mobb Deep)
Last played on
Survival Of The Fittest
Mobb Deep
Survival Of The Fittest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Survival Of The Fittest
Last played on
The Roof (feat. Mobb Deep)
Mariah Carey
The Roof (feat. Mobb Deep)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9k.jpglink
The Roof (feat. Mobb Deep)
Last played on
G.O.D. Part III
Mobb Deep
G.O.D. Part III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
G.O.D. Part III
Shook Ones
Mobb Deep
Shook Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Shook Ones
Quiet Storm (feat. Lil’ Kim)
Mobb Deep
Quiet Storm (feat. Lil’ Kim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Quiet Storm (feat. Lil’ Kim)
It's Mine (feat. Nas)
Mobb Deep
It's Mine (feat. Nas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
It's Mine (feat. Nas)
Got It Twisted
Mobb Deep
Got It Twisted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Got It Twisted
Shook Ones Pt.II
Everlast, Mobb Deep
Shook Ones Pt.II
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shook Ones Pt.II
Performer
Last played on
Give It To Me
Mobb Deep
Give It To Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Give It To Me
Last played on
Have A Party
Mobb Deep
Have A Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Have A Party
Last played on
Hey Luv (Anything)
Mobb Deep
Hey Luv (Anything)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldm.jpglink
Hey Luv (Anything)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mobb Deep
Latest Mobb Deep News
Mobb Deep Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist