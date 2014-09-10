Triakel is a Swedish folk band. They mostly perform old Swedish folk songs, particularly those from the Jämtland area, but also include songs by contemporary folk artists.

Triakel was founded in 1995 by Emma Härdelin (Garmarna), Kjell-Erik Eriksson (Hoven Droven) and Janne Strömstedt (former Hoven Droven member); Eriksson and Strömstedt had to perform together using only the fiddle and harmonium on New Year's Eve 1994 following a lost bet, and the performance was so successful that they decided to continue with the project. Härdelin later on joined the newly formed band as the singer, and the name "Triakel" (a kind of sweet, black liquorice in the Swedish dialect of Jämtland; the word is etymologically related to the English "treacle") was chosen after a long discussion.