MaliaAnglo-Malawian jazz singer. Born 1978
Malia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d75a6c36-ea55-41f2-9ec3-b2d3c4317f8a
Malia Biography (Wikipedia)
Malia (born 1978) is a singer from Malawi. She has released six albums to date.
Malia's mother is from Malawi and her father is from the United Kingdom. She moved to London when she was a teenager. A budding singer, while in New York, she heard a French song by Liane Foly that fascinated her and she made contact with the composer/producer of the song, André Manoukian in France. Ever since, she has collaborated with Manoukian for a number of her albums starting with her debut Yellow Daffodils in 2002. The album Black Orchid, her fourth, is a tribute to Nina Simone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Malia Tracks
Sort by
I Love You Porgy
Malia
I Love You Porgy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You Porgy
Last played on
Malia Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist