Malia (born 1978) is a singer from Malawi. She has released six albums to date.

Malia's mother is from Malawi and her father is from the United Kingdom. She moved to London when she was a teenager. A budding singer, while in New York, she heard a French song by Liane Foly that fascinated her and she made contact with the composer/producer of the song, André Manoukian in France. Ever since, she has collaborated with Manoukian for a number of her albums starting with her debut Yellow Daffodils in 2002. The album Black Orchid, her fourth, is a tribute to Nina Simone.