Eric WeissbergBorn 18 August 1939
Eric Weissberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d757ffe9-0c22-4a28-9c62-3975b4f44b02
Eric Weissberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Weissberg (born August 16, 1939) is an American singer, banjo player and multi-instrumentalist, best known for playing solo in "Dueling Banjos," featured as the theme of the film Deliverance (1972) and released as a single that reached number 2 in the United States and Canada in 1973.
A member of the folk group, the Tarriers, for years, Weissberg later developed a career as a session musician. He has played and recorded with leading rock and popular musicians and groups of the late 20th century. Weissberg continues to play at folk festivals.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eric Weissberg Tracks
Sort by
Duelling Banjos
Eric Weissberg
Duelling Banjos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x96gn.jpglink
Duelling Banjos
Last played on
Take Me Home, Country Roads
Bill Danoff
Take Me Home, Country Roads
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mprcf.jpglink
Take Me Home, Country Roads
Last played on
Dueling Banjos
Eric Weissberg
Dueling Banjos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05n7qtj.jpglink
Dueling Banjos
Last played on
Dueling Banjos
Eric Weissberg
Dueling Banjos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dueling Banjos
Last played on
Duelling Banjos
Arthur Smith
Duelling Banjos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Duelling Banjos
Last played on
Rueben's Train
Eric Weissberg
Rueben's Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rueben's Train
Last played on
Eric Weissberg - Duelling Banjos
Eric Weissberg
Eric Weissberg - Duelling Banjos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eric Weissberg - Duelling Banjos
Last played on
Eric Weissberg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist