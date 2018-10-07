Miljenko ProhaskaBorn 17 September 1925. Died 29 May 2014
Miljenko Prohaska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d755c18e-e222-4d1b-a4db-dbf859d6afb5
Miljenko Prohaska Biography (Wikipedia)
Miljenko Prohaska (17 September 1925 – 29 May 2014) was a Croatian composer, music arranger and orchestra conductor.
He was mainly known for founding a number of prominent Croatian orchestras and for his longtime service as the conductor of the Radio Zagreb Dance Orchestra (the present-day Croatian Radiotelevision Big Band Orchestra).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miljenko Prohaska Tracks
Sort by
I am Looking Around
Miljenko Prohaska
I am Looking Around
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I am Looking Around
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist