Laurence TolhurstBorn 3 February 1959
Laurence Tolhurst
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7557f83-02a4-47c4-b48e-ac9d49f9c92c
Laurence Tolhurst Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence Andrew "Lol" Tolhurst (born 3 February 1959) is a founding member and the former drummer and keyboardist of English band The Cure. He left the Cure in 1989 and was later involved in the band Presence and his current project, Levinhurst. In 2011, he was temporarily reunited with the Cure for a number of shows playing the band's earlier work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laurence Tolhurst Tracks
Sort by
In Between Days
Boris Williams
In Between Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyz2.jpglink
In Between Days
Last played on
Back to artist