Glenn CornickBorn 23 April 1947. Died 29 August 2014
Glenn Cornick
1947-04-23
Glenn Cornick Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Douglas Barnard Cornick (23 April 1947 – 28 August 2014) was a British bass player, best known as a founding member of the British band Jethro Tull. Rolling Stone has called his playing with Tull as "stout, nimble underpinning, the vital half of a blues-ribbed, jazz-fluent rhythm section".
Glenn Cornick Tracks
Teacher
Anderson, Ian, Martin Barre, Clive Bunker, Glenn Cornick, John Evan & Jethro Tull
Teacher
Teacher
Last played on
