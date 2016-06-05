HiroshimaAmerican jazz fusion. Formed 1974
Hiroshima
1974
Hiroshima Biography (Wikipedia)
Hiroshima is an American band formed in 1974 that incorporates Japanese instruments in its music. Hiroshima has sold over four million albums around the world.
Hiroshima Tracks
One Wish
Hiroshima
One Wish
One Wish
Turning Point
Hiroshima
Turning Point
Turning Point
Hiroshima Links
