Andrew WattsClassical countertenor/alto
Andrew Watts
Songs of Innocence, Op. 46: No. 2, Piping Down the Valley Wild
Neville Bower
Songs of Innocence, Op. 46: No. 2, Piping Down the Valley Wild
Songs of Innocence, Op. 46: No. 2, Piping Down the Valley Wild
Symphony for counter-tenor and orchestra
Raymond Yiu
Symphony for counter-tenor and orchestra
Symphony for counter-tenor and orchestra
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Olga Neuwirth
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Symphony (extract)
Raymond Yiu
Symphony (extract)
Symphony (extract)
The Infant Minstrel and His Peculiar Menagerie (Proms 2016)
Lera Auerbach
The Infant Minstrel and His Peculiar Menagerie (Proms 2016)
The Infant Minstrel and His Peculiar Menagerie (Proms 2016)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-31T03:24:27
31
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 54: Britten, Raymond Yiu, Nielsen & Janáček
Royal Albert Hall
25 Aug 2015
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-25T03:24:27
25
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 54: Britten, Raymond Yiu, Nielsen & Janáček
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Unsuk Chin: Alice in Wonderland
Barbican, London
2015-03-08T03:24:27
8
Mar
2015
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Unsuk Chin: Alice in Wonderland
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2012: Proms Saturday Matinee 4: Birmingham Contemporary Music Group
Cadogan Hall
18 Aug 2012
Cadogan Hall
2012-08-18T03:24:27
18
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Proms Saturday Matinee 4: Birmingham Contemporary Music Group
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 2: Maxwell Davies, Aperghis & Sir Harrison Birtwistle
Cadogan Hall
20 Aug 2011
Cadogan Hall
2011-08-20T03:24:27
20
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Proms Saturday Matinee 2: Maxwell Davies, Aperghis & Sir Harrison Birtwistle
Cadogan Hall
