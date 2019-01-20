Julie CovingtonBorn 11 September 1947
Julie Covington
1947-09-11
Julie Covington Biography
Julie Covington (born 11 September 1946, London) is an English singer and actress, best known for recording the original version of "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina".
Julie Covington Tracks
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Julie Covington
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Don't Cry For Me Argentina
Winter Kept Us Warm
Julie Covington
Winter Kept Us Warm
Winter Kept Us Warm
The Beautiful Changes
Julie Covington
The Beautiful Changes
The Beautiful Changes
When Housewives Had The Choice
Julie Covington
When Housewives Had The Choice
When Housewives Had The Choice
If I Were A Bell
Julie Covington
If I Were A Bell
If I Were A Bell
(I Want to See ) The Bright Lights
Julie Covington
(I Want to See ) The Bright Lights
Julie Covington Links
Similar Artists
