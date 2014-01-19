Charles Ira Fox (born October 30, 1940) is an American composer for film and television. His most heard compositions are probably the "love themes" (the sunshine pop musical backgrounds which accompanied every episode of the 1970s ABC-TV show Love, American Style); the theme song for the late 1970s ABC series The Love Boat; and the dramatic theme music to ABC's Wide World of Sports[citation needed] and the original Monday Night Football; as well as his (and Norman Gimbel's) Grammy-winning hit song "Killing Me Softly With His Song".