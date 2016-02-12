Vincent Henry (born November 1953) is a saxophonist and guitarist who plays jazz and R&B.

Henry was born in New York and grew up in Harlem. He started venturing out to concerts and clubs on his own when he was 14. In the early 1980s, he was part of the disco group Change. He also played with Johnny Kemp on his 1987 album Secrets of Flying. He then signed with Jive and released his first album Vincent in 1990.

Henry played and recorded music with and for artists such as Whitney Houston, Freddie Jackson, Glenn Jones, Jonathan Butler, Will Downing, Mary J. Blige, Ice Cube, Alicia Keys, Amy Winehouse and many others.

In the summer of 2008 Henry participated in Tom Waits' Glitter and Doom Tour of the USA and Europe, out of which resulted the album Glitter and Doom Live. In the years that followed Henry appeared on a few of Hugh Laurie's albums, and he toured all over the world with Hugh Laurie, as a regular member of The Copper Bottom Band (playing a whole range of blowing instruments, including saxophones, clarinet and harmonica), ever since Laurie started touring and playing concerts as a professional blues musician.