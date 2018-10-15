Stevie BMiami freestyle artist best known for Because I Love You (The Postman Song). Born 19 April 1958
1958-04-19
Stevie B (born Steven Bernard Hill, April 19, 1958) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer, who was influential in the freestyle and Hi-NRG dance music scene of the late 1980s, mostly in Miami. Stevie B is perhaps best known for his 1990 number-one hit ballad "Because I Love You (The Postman Song)".
Because I Love You (The Postman Song)
TM38 (feat. Stevie B)
Spring Love (Come Back To Me)
