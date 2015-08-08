The Karelia90s Scottish rock band. Formed 1996. Disbanded 1998
The Karelia
1996
The Karelia Biography (Wikipedia)
The Karelia were a Scottish band formed by current Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, known at the time as Alex Huntley, in 1996.
The Karelia Tracks
The Karelia
Life In A Barret Garret
