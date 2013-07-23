Carla OlsonBorn 3 July 1952
1952-07-03
Carla Olson (born July 3, 1952) is a Los Angeles-based songwriter, performer and producer.
Look What you've Done
You Can Come Crying To Me
Stringin' Me On
