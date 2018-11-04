Delfeayo MarsalisUS jazz trombonist. Born 28 July 1965
Delfeayo Marsalis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d745400c-705b-4776-84ac-f23fc923104f
Delfeayo Marsalis Biography (Wikipedia)
Delfeayo Marsalis (born July 28, 1965) is an American jazz trombonist and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Delfeayo Marsalis Tracks
Sort by
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Delfeayo Marsalis
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowball
Delfeayo Marsalis
Snowball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snowball
Last played on
Delfeayo Marsalis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist