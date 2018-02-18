Carmen Cusack
Carmen Cusack
Carmen Cusack Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen Cusack is a Denver, Colorado-born American musical theater actress and singer. She is known for playing Elphaba in the Chicago, North American Tour and Melbourne productions of the musical Wicked, as well as for originating the role of Alice Murphy in the Broadway musical, Bright Star.
Her performance was highly praised and earned her a Tony Award nomination and a 2016 Theatre World Award for her Broadway debut.
Carmen Cusack Tracks
Whoa Mama
Paul Alexander Nolan
Whoa Mama
Whoa Mama
The Circle of Life
Andrew Halliday
The Circle of Life
The Circle of Life
If You Knew My Story
Carmen Cusack
If You Knew My Story
If You Knew My Story
