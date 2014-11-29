Pablo MilanésBorn 24 February 1943
Pablo Milanés
1943-02-24
Pablo Milanés Biography (Wikipedia)
Pablo Milanés Arias (born February 24, 1943) is a Cuban singer-songwriter and guitar player. He is one of the founders of the Cuban nueva trova, along with Silvio Rodríguez and Noel Nicola. His music, originating in the Trova, Son and other traditional styles of early 20th Century Cuban music, set him apart from the style of Silvio Rodríguez.
