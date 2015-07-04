René Joseph Hall (September 26, 1912 ‒ February 11, 1988) was an American musician, performer, and music arranger whose guitar and arrangements can be heard on hundreds of enduring rock and roll and R&B recordings released by many of America's most notable labels including Aladdin, Decca, Motown, and RCA Records. His best-known recording was the instrumental "Twitchy", which featured a single-string guitar (Unitar) lead played by Willie Joe Duncan, the instrument's inventor.