René HallBorn 26 September 1912. Died 11 February 1988
René Hall
1912-09-26
René Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
René Joseph Hall (September 26, 1912 ‒ February 11, 1988) was an American musician, performer, and music arranger whose guitar and arrangements can be heard on hundreds of enduring rock and roll and R&B recordings released by many of America's most notable labels including Aladdin, Decca, Motown, and RCA Records. His best-known recording was the instrumental "Twitchy", which featured a single-string guitar (Unitar) lead played by Willie Joe Duncan, the instrument's inventor.
Twitchy
Willie Joe & His Unitar
I Can't Give You Anything But Love
Earl Bostic
Twitchy
René Hall
Adagio for String Portrait - Type Recordings
René Hall
Adagio for String Portrait - Type Recordings
Razor P Plus
René Hall
Razor P Plus
Razor P Plus
