Neeti Mohan (born 18 November 1979) is an Indian playback singer. Born in Delhi, she was one of the winners of the Channel V's reality show Popstars, subsequently being chosen for Aasma, with other winners of the show. She rose to prominence after recording "Ishq Wala Love" from Student of the Year (2012), ultimately winning the Filmfare RD Burman Award for New Music Talent and was nominated for the Best Female Playback Singer for "Jiya Re" from Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Her rendition of six jazz tracks in the soundtrack album of Amit Trivedi's Bombay Velvet (2015) received positive response from the music critics. The following year, she received her second Filmfare nomination with the song "Sau Aasmaan" from Baar Baar Dekho (2016). In that year, Mohan appeared as a coach in the 1st season of The Voice India Kids and the second season of The Voice India. Besides her career in music, she has also been involved in various charities and social causes.