Kenneth Cope (born June 12, 1961, Salt Lake City, Utah) is a composer and performer of religious music geared towards Latter-day Saints. His first album, Heaven — Don't Miss It For The World, was released in February 1988. His twelfth album, All About You, was released in March 2008.

Cope lived in Houston, Texas during his high school years and attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. He has been closely associated with the music of Especially for Youth (EFY), with seven EFY albums having songs he composed. He also has served as an LDS missionary in Switzerland and France from 1980–82. He currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah and has served as an LDS Bishop.

He is a father to three, the youngest being Eliza Cope.