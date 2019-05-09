Brenda Lee EagerBorn 8 August 1947
Brenda Lee Eager
1947-08-08
Brenda Lee Eager Biography (Wikipedia)
Brenda Lee Eager (born August 8, 1947) is an American soul singer, songwriter and musical theatre performer who has written and performed several hits, including "Ain't Understanding Mellow", "Close to You", and "Somebody's Somebody".
Ain't Understanding Mellow
Jerry Butler
Ain't Understanding Mellow
Ain't Understanding Mellow
