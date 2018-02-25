Bethel Music
Bethel Music
Bethel Music Biography (Wikipedia)
Bethel Music is an American worship group from Redding, California, where they started making music in 2001, at Bethel Church. They focus on producing worship songs and albums that are largely written and recorded by members of their Artist Collective.
Bethel Music Tracks
Faithful To The End
Faithful To The End
Lion And The Lamb
Lion And The Lamb
Be Enthroned
Be Enthroned
Spirit Move
Spirit Move
Shine on Us (Live)
Shine on Us (Live)
