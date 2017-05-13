Joci PápaiBorn 22 September 1981
Joci Pápai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04ymryy.jpg
1981-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d736bf00-633f-48d0-995f-0118e44de7a4
Joci Pápai Biography (Wikipedia)
József "Joci" Pápai (born 22 September 1981) is a Hungarian singer, voice actor, rapper and guitarist of Romani descent. He represented Hungary in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 with the song "Origo" finishing in 8th place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Joci Pápai Performances & Interviews
Joci Pápai Tracks
Sort by
Origo
Joci Pápai
Origo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052lvlv.jpglink
Origo
Last played on
Joci Pápai Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist