Ane BrunBorn 10 March 1976
Ane Brun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n2wx4.jpg
1976-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d735497b-25f9-4503-8fb5-f50150730c18
Ane Brun Biography (Wikipedia)
Ane Brun (born Ane Brunvoll on 10 March 1976 in Molde, Norway) is a Norwegian songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist of Sami origin. Since 2003 she has recorded eight albums, six of which are studio albums (including a collection of duets) and one live DVD. She has lived in Stockholm, Sweden, since 2001, where she writes, records, and runs her own label (Balloon Ranger Recordings).
Ane Brun Tracks
Sort by
Can't Stop Playing (Makes Me High) (Oliver Heldens Remix) (feat. Ane Brun)
Dr. Kucho!
Can't Stop Playing (Makes Me High) (Oliver Heldens Remix) (feat. Ane Brun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02h2h67.jpglink
Can't Stop Playing (Makes Me High) (Oliver Heldens Remix) (feat. Ane Brun)
Last played on
Always on My Mind
Ane Brun
Always on My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wx4.jpglink
Always on My Mind
Last played on
Light From One (feat. Ane Brun)
Engine-EarZ Experiment
Light From One (feat. Ane Brun)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvxd.jpglink
Light From One (feat. Ane Brun)
Last played on
Make You Feel My Love
Ane Brun
Make You Feel My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wx4.jpglink
Make You Feel My Love
Last played on
Virvelvind
Ane Brun
Virvelvind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wx4.jpglink
Virvelvind
Last played on
Do You Remember?
Ane Brun
Do You Remember?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wx4.jpglink
Do You Remember?
Last played on
Halo
Ane Brun
Halo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wx4.jpglink
Halo
Last played on
One (Live)
Ane Brun
One (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wx4.jpglink
One (Live)
Last played on
Daring To Love
Ane Brun
Daring To Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wx4.jpglink
Daring To Love
Last played on
These Days
Ane Brun
These Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2wx4.jpglink
These Days
Last played on
