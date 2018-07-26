Manoel FelcianoBorn 12 November 1974
Manoel Felciano
1974-11-12
Manoel Felciano Biography (Wikipedia)
Manoel Felciano (born November 12, 1974) is an American actor, singer, and songwriter.
Manoel Felciano Tracks
Stephen Sondheim
Nothing's going to harm you (Sweeney Todd)
