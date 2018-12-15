Cyndia SiedenBorn 10 September 1961
Cyndia Sieden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d72e8c3d-d125-4c54-a0e3-fe26773654e0
Cyndia Sieden Biography (Wikipedia)
Cyndia Sieden (born September 10, 1961) is an American coloratura soprano on the opera and concert stages.
Cyndia Sieden Tracks
Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio - aria for soprano and orchestra (K.418)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Last played on
Constanze's aria "Martern aller Arten" from 'Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail Act 2
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Last played on
The Tempest
Thomas Adès
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Last played on
The Mussel of Margate: Petroleum Song
Kurt Weill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Last played on
Alexander Balus, HWV 65: Hark! Hark! He Strikes the Golden Lyre
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Performer
Last played on
The Tempest - Opera In 3 Acts
Thomas Adès
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Last played on
The Tempest - Five fathoms deep
Thomas Adès
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Last played on
Der Hölle Rache kocht in meinem Herzen (The Magic Flute, Act 2)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Last played on
The Tempest: Act One: 'Five Fathoms Deep'
Thomas Adès
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3yd.jpglink
Last played on
Vorrei spiegarvi, oh Dio, K 418 (feat. Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century & Frans Brüggen)
Cyndia Sieden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1990: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-15T03:10:50
15
Aug
1990
Royal Albert Hall
