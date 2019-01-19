Gene Loves Jezebel (GLJ) are a British rock band formed in the early 1980s by identical twin brothers Jay Aston (born John Aston) and Michael. Gene Loves Jezebel's best-known songs include "Heartache", "Desire (Come and Get It)" (1986), "The Motion of Love" (1987), "Jealous" (1990) and "Break The Chain" (1993), as well as their broody dark alternative club hits "Bruises" (1983), "Influenza (Relapse)" (1984), and "The Cow" (1985). "Desire" (1985) was GLJ's most successful single in the UK.

The name of the band is a reference to the rock musician Gene Vincent and his song "Jezebel".

Due to a falling out between the Aston brothers in 1997 and ongoing legal issues, there are currently two incarnations of the band.