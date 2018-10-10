Minimal Funk
Minimal Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d72bbc92-4888-4085-8d72-cf32b1abbd17
Minimal Funk Tracks
Sort by
The Groovy Thang
Minimal Funk
The Groovy Thang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Minimal Funk Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
DJ Darren Emerson chats to Nemone about Underworld, Superclubs, and 90s bangers!
-
Underworld
-
"Autobiographical horror stories" - Underworld's Karl Hyde revists his 1994 self
-
'If your gonna bombard me I'm nicking it!' Karly Hyde on his diary of fragments
-
Underworld - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
'I really missed him' Underworld's Karl Hyde discusses his reunion with band member Rick Smith
-
Karl Hyde in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
Back to artist