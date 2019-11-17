Harlem World is an American Rap group founded by Mase that was signed to Jermaine Dupri's So So Def. The group consisted of six members: Mase's sister Baby Stase (Stason Betha), Blinky Blink, Cardan, Huddy (Andre Hudson), Meeno and a then unknown Loon. They released their first and only album, The Movement on March 9, 1999, which would make it to #11 on the Billboard 200 and be certified gold the following month. Despite the success of the album, the group disbanded later in the year with their last appearance being Mase's "From Scratch" on his second album, Double Up.

On October 13, 2010, member Huddy was killed in an early morning traffic accident on the George Washington Bridge in New York City.