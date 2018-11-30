Would–Be–GoodsFormed 1987
Would–Be–Goods Biography (Wikipedia)
Would-Be-Goods are a British indie pop band fronted by singer Jessica Griffin, noted for her precise received pronunciation accent when singing. Their name was inspired by the 1901 novel The Wouldbegoods, by children's author E. Nesbit.
Would–Be–Goods Tracks
The Camera Loves Me
The Camera Loves Me
The Camera Loves Me
Cecil Beaton's Scrapbook
Cecil Beaton's Scrapbook
