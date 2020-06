La Sonora Carruseles is a salsa band originating in 1995 from Colombia. They are currently established in MedellĂ­n.

Their music has been featured in televised competitions such as So You Think You Can Dance. In August 2015, U.S. President Barack Obama included the group's song "La Salsa la Traigo Yo!" on his personal #POTUS playlist which created significant international interest in the band.