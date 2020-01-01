Sonora CarruselesFormed 1995
Sonora Carruseles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d726a2b3-5c6b-4cae-8e79-81d52db9462b
Sonora Carruseles Biography (Wikipedia)
La Sonora Carruseles is a salsa band originating in 1995 from Colombia. They are currently established in Medellín.
Their music has been featured in televised competitions such as So You Think You Can Dance. In August 2015, U.S. President Barack Obama included the group's song "La Salsa la Traigo Yo!" on his personal #POTUS playlist which created significant international interest in the band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonora Carruseles Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist