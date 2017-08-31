Chon (sometimes stylized as CHON) is an American math rock band from Oceanside, California. Their music is largely instrumental with only a few songs containing vocal performances. The band consists of Mario Camarena (guitar), Erick Hansel (guitar), Esiah Camarena (bass) and Nathan Camarena (drums). On November 8, 2015, Chon stated via their Twitter feed that they parted ways with Drew Pelisek due to 'artistic differences'. It was also confirmed by Drew on a personal account. Since Pelisek's departure, Chon has had 3 touring bassists, including original bassist Esiah Camarena, who played bass during the Journey's Unplugged Tour. Esiah has returned as a permanent member of the band following his attendance on the Robot With Human Hair Vs. Chonzilla tour with Dance Gavin Dance.

On June 16, 2017, Chon released their second full-length album, Homey, under Sumerian Records.